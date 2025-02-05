Lakers Beat Clippers, How Many Points Did Bronny James Score?
There is a lot of buzz around Los Angeles right now. The Lakers are still riding high off their heist of Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks.
While Doncic wasn't able to make his Lakers debut against the Clippers, they still have that to look forward to. He will make the Lakers better now and for several years in the future.
Meanwhile, the Lakers took on the Clippers on Tuesday night and made sure to let everyone know that they are still pretty good even without Doncic.
The Lakers crushed the Clippers 122-97 in a game that was never close. LeBron James had a team-leading 26 points while also leading the team in rebounds and assists.
Because the game was so out of hand, that meant that Bronny James was able to get some playing time. He actually got more playing time than he normally does, as he got six minutes of court time.
He put those minutes to good use. James scored three points on his only shot of the game while adding an assist and a steal to go with it.
This becomes the first 3-point shot that James has made in his NBA career. prior to that, he was 0-9 from beyond the arc with the Los Angeles Lakers.
James is still working on getting his 3-point shot to be more consistent. When he is able to become a real catch-and-shoot threat from deep, he will be able to earn a rotation spot.
The Lakers are playing some good basketball even without Doncic in the lineup yet. They have now won seven of their last eight games.
Los Angeles should still continue to win games once Doncic is ready to go. The team is also going to make at least one more move in order to get a starting-caliber center into Los Angeles.
James might get some more playing time in the future if the Lakers' depth suffers due to an upcoming trade for a center. He just needs to capitalize on that possible playing time.
James is averaging 0.9 minutes, 0.4 rebounds, and 0.4 rebounds for the Los Angeles Lakers so far this year.
