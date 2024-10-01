Truth behind Titans QB Mason Rudolph allegedly DMing fan’s girlfriend in-game
The only exciting thing in the Tennessee Titans 31-12 win over the Miami Dolphins happened off the field.
A user named Betrjojo tweeted during the game, “And Mason Rudolph dmed my girlfriend a couple weeks ago… Shaping up to be an all time awful night.” Rudolph, 29, came into the game after starting QB Will Levis sustained a shoulder injury after launching for a first down in the first quarter.
In the clip on X, formerly Twitter, Betrjojo had his girlfriend show the alleged Mason Rudolph DM and then rants about the Titans backup quarterback ruining all of his Dolphins moneyline bets, and goes so far to say, “He’s a bum. I don’t care. Dude, he can have you. I would take a Dolphins win tonight than you. I’m not even kidding. This is such a f***ing bad game. I want to go home.” His girlfriend looks shocked.
There’s a DM from a “Mason Rudoph” that asks, “Still in Miami?” The timestamp appears to be only three minutes old while they’re attending the game, and while many commenters were fooled that Rudolph did DM her in-game, it was obviously a screengrab.
A little social media sleuthing shows that the girlfriend is Amanda Vance, an Instagram betting influencer with 532k followers, who far surpasses her boyfriend Joey Mauriello, aka betrjojo on Instagram with only 18k followers (although he has a couple of posts with boxer and social media star Jake Paul, so he obviously has connections in the space).
Vance and Mauriello seem to be dating, and he tagged her in this post from the screengrab below, which led The Athlete Lifestyles On SI to her profile.
Here’s another screengrab of them doing another bit with him filming her missing the Pittsburgh Steelers game, which is her NFL team, to attend a Dolphins game for his birthday. High comedy.
So, congratulations Ms. Vance and Mr. Mauriello. You went viral, with the X tweet having 2.3 million views as of this posting, and getting amplified by NFL influencer accounts like MLFootball.
Who knows if the real Mason Rudolph DMed Vance, or when he DMed her, or what the context was. In the end, Vance and Mauriello got their 15 minutes, or maybe it’s the start of another major influencer power couple. We know which one we’d bet on.
