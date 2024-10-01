Titans Claim First Win Despite Losing Will Levis
The Tennessee Titans are victorious for the first time this season after a 31-12 win against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football inside Hard Rock Stadium.
The Dolphins came into the game with a backup quarterback in Tyler "Snoop" Huntley, who made his debut for the team, but the Titans finished the game with a second-string signal caller of their own.
After the second drive in the first quarter, Will Levis suffered a shoulder injury after unsuccessfully diving for a first down. He went into the blue medical tent on the sideline, but never went to the locker room. Despite that, Mason Rudolph played the rest of the way for the Titans.
While Rudolph led only two touchdown drives, he was serviceable throughout the night, completing 9 of 17 passes for 85 yards. Rudolph and the Titans may have struggled to find the end zone, but they managed to get into field goal range for Nick Folk five times, and the veteran kicker nailed each one of his attempts.
This wasn't the cleanest win for the Titans, especially since it came against a struggling, anemic offense, but Tennessee needed a victory so badly that it doesn't matter what form it comes in. A win is a win for a winless team.
It remains to be seen who the starting quarterback will be. Coach Brian Callahan will likely be asked about it during the post-game press conference, but he doesn't have to give an answer until the team plays its next game, which doesn't come for a little bit.
The Titans can now use the win for momentum as they go into their bye week. The Titans' next game comes in Week 6 at home when they take on Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts.
