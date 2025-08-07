Tyrese Halliburton writes emotional 3-words about brutal Pacers injury
It was just June 22 when Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers were in Game 7 of the NBA Finals and then disaster happened when the All-Star tore his right Achilles.
Haliburton had a postseason for the ages with game-winning shots, epic celebrations, and elite moments with his now-fiancée Jade Jones. While the Pacers would lose to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Haliburton will forever be remembered for his efforts.
He’s just 25 years old and will recover, but it’s likely he’s out for the entire 2025-2026 NBA season. At least he has Jones by his side and a wedding to look forward to after an amazing proposal back where they first met at Iowa State when he was a basketball star and she was a cheerleader.
RELATED: Knicks-killer Tyrese Haliburton has four-word reply for NYC WWE SummerSlam boos
RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton crushed by fiancée Jade in matching black fits on ‘wedding date’
While Haliburton has annoyed Jones since his injury with a new habit, the couple is enjoying time together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where Jones flexed a stunning bikini look. While enjoying their trip, Haliburton reminisced about hooping with three emotional words: “I miss basketball.”
Basketball will miss him, too, and his unreal moments like after he defeated the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
