Vanessa Bryant posts mysterious ‘rumors’ quote smiling in roller coaster candid photo
Vanessa Bryant had already dispelled ludicrous pregnancy rumors with a viral Rhianna meme. She seemingly did again over the long weekend with a cryptic message while looking amazing riding a roller coaster at Disneyland.
The 43-year-old widow of the late Kobe Bryant lost her husband and daughter Gigi in January of 2020 in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, that claimed the lives of nine people. She’s since been a supermom to daughters Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6. They were just seen on a family trip to New York where they sat courtside at a WNBA game and had a day in Central Park where Vanessa had the perfect yellow dress on. They also just were honored by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant wears awesome Kobe throwback T-shirt for LA Mamba event
Over Labor Day weekend, Vanessa hit up the “Happiest place on Earth” in Disneyland with her youngest daughters where she crushed a custom Mamba Mickey Mouse ears hat. She was all smiles with Bianka and Capri in this photo.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant shows off fire ‘diamond’ sparkly Kobe 3 Protro sneakers
She did send a cryptic message out at the same time blasting “rumors” and “stupid people” out there, which could likely stem from the aforementioned pregnancy rumors and fake photos and videos that continue to plague the internet.
She then posted, “Meanwhile, on the Incredicoaster” having a great time and not caring about those rumors while on the roller coaster at Disney’s California Adventure Land.
Vanessa’s looking happy and healthy with her family and that’s all that matters.
