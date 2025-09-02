The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant posts mysterious ‘rumors’ quote smiling in roller coaster candid photo

The widow of Kobe Bryant enjoys a day at Disneyland with her youngest daughters while also calling out “stupid people.”

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant arrives at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center on November 9, 2024 in West Hollywood.
Vanessa Bryant arrives at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center on November 9, 2024 in West Hollywood. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

Vanessa Bryant had already dispelled ludicrous pregnancy rumors with a viral Rhianna meme. She seemingly did again over the long weekend with a cryptic message while looking amazing riding a roller coaster at Disneyland.

The 43-year-old widow of the late Kobe Bryant lost her husband and daughter Gigi in January of 2020 in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, that claimed the lives of nine people. She’s since been a supermom to daughters Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6. They were just seen on a family trip to New York where they sat courtside at a WNBA game and had a day in Central Park where Vanessa had the perfect yellow dress on. They also just were honored by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant wears awesome Kobe throwback T-shirt for LA Mamba event

The Bryant
The family of Kobe Bryant, widow Vanessa Bryant and daughters Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryant. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Over Labor Day weekend, Vanessa hit up the “Happiest place on Earth” in Disneyland with her youngest daughters where she crushed a custom Mamba Mickey Mouse ears hat. She was all smiles with Bianka and Capri in this photo.

Vanessa Bryant and daughters
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant shows off fire ‘diamond’ sparkly Kobe 3 Protro sneakers

She did send a cryptic message out at the same time blasting “rumors” and “stupid people” out there, which could likely stem from the aforementioned pregnancy rumors and fake photos and videos that continue to plague the internet.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

She then posted, “Meanwhile, on the Incredicoaster” having a great time and not caring about those rumors while on the roller coaster at Disney’s California Adventure Land.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa’s looking happy and healthy with her family and that’s all that matters.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game

Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores

All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News