Vanessa Bryant wears perfect yellow dress in adorable Central Park pic with daughters

The widow of Kobe Bryant hits the sights of New York City while wearing the perfect summer dress.

LA Vanessa Bryant arrives at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles.
LA Vanessa Bryant arrives at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles. / IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Vanessa Bryant continued to impress on her New York City trip — this time in the perfect yellow summer dress while in Central Park with her daughters.

She’s been on fire lately like her all-black cowgirl look with daughter Natalia, 22, while attending a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles, and her eye-catching red fit she stepped out in while attending Tuesday night’s New York Liberty game in Brooklyn, New York, with all three daughters.

The Bryant family
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

RELATED: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, sisters, tiny dog in NYC

After the game, she shared a touching moment with good family friend and Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, as well as with Angel Reese, who made her and Natalia look tiny.

The family had fun sightseeing in NYC. First, atop the Empire State Building where Vanessa rocked a casual jeans fit, and then she broke out the yellow dress stunner in an adorable photo with daughters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, while in Central Park on a boat.

Bianka, Vanessa, Capri
Bianka, Vanessa, Capri / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia and Coco Gauff catch attention in side-by-side photo

She also posted some more pictures of her girls.

Natalia Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Bianka and Capri Bryant
Bianka and Capri Bryant / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

It looks like they had an amazing time. The family dog even came along for the fun.

Bryant family dog
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

These are memories they’ll cherish forever. It’s so good to see Vanessa — and her fire fits — out and about with her daughters and with all the beautiful smiles they have. It’s truly heartwarming.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion