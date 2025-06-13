Vanessa Bryant wears perfect yellow dress in adorable Central Park pic with daughters
Vanessa Bryant continued to impress on her New York City trip — this time in the perfect yellow summer dress while in Central Park with her daughters.
She’s been on fire lately like her all-black cowgirl look with daughter Natalia, 22, while attending a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles, and her eye-catching red fit she stepped out in while attending Tuesday night’s New York Liberty game in Brooklyn, New York, with all three daughters.
After the game, she shared a touching moment with good family friend and Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, as well as with Angel Reese, who made her and Natalia look tiny.
The family had fun sightseeing in NYC. First, atop the Empire State Building where Vanessa rocked a casual jeans fit, and then she broke out the yellow dress stunner in an adorable photo with daughters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, while in Central Park on a boat.
She also posted some more pictures of her girls.
It looks like they had an amazing time. The family dog even came along for the fun.
These are memories they’ll cherish forever. It’s so good to see Vanessa — and her fire fits — out and about with her daughters and with all the beautiful smiles they have. It’s truly heartwarming.
