Vanessa Bryant shares rarely mentioned Kobe stat in Finals loss that’s actually wrong
Vanessa Bryant has been honoring her late husband Kobe Bryant a lot lately. She just dropped one rare stat of his as further proof Kobe was one-of-a-kind, but it’s actually not the correct one.
It’s been over five years since that tragic day when Kobe, daughter Gianna, and seven others passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Vanessa just celebrated Kobe the dad on Father’s Day with a heart-melting post with her daughters while she was pregnant with their fourth child.
As the NBA Finals came about, anniversaries of the last Los Angeles Lakers title in 2010 with Kobe came about and Vanessa shared memories to celebrate her husband like this iconic photo, and this heartwarming one of Kobe with and daughters Gigi and Natalia after winning his fifth and final championship.
Her Kobe tributes continue to pour in on Instagram Stoires with several others currently on there. One from the 2010 NBA Finals vs. the Boston Celtics is the incredible Game 5 performance on the road where Kobe dropped 21 straight Lakers points on the rival.
It’s actually even better than that because Kobe actually scored a Finals record 23 consecutive team points, not 21.
The Lakers would still end up losing the game, 92-86, where Kobe had 38 of the 86. Kobe and LA would rally, however, winning the next two at home to close out an epic 7-game series and claim the title.
Vanessa would also share that Kobe is the only member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team to defeat four opponents in a single playoffs without another member of the 75th Anniversary on his team during that run. They beat the 50-win Oklahoma City Thunder, the 53-win Utah Jazz, the 54-win Phoenix Suns, and the 50-win Celtics.
It was an amazing accomplishment by Kobe. We are still in awe over him even in a losing effort that Vanessa shared, and even if hers wasn’t exactly the correct stat.
