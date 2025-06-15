Vanessa Bryant honors Kobe as dad in amazing throwback family photo while pregnant
It’s a tough day for Vanessa Bryant and her family without Kobe and Gigi Bryant here to share Father’s Day with the family, but she posted an amazing family photo and message in his honor on Sunday.
After the tragic helicopter crash in 2020 that killed her Los Angeles Lakers legend husband and daughter, Vanessa was left to pick up the pieces and raise his three other daughters — a task she embraced with the “Mamba Mentality” Kobe had of never giving up.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant drops one emoji on amazing dad Kobe photo in his Dodgers fit with her
Now 43, she has three wonderful and happy daughters she’s sharing all kinds of memories with that no doubt Kobe would be so proud of. Natalia, 22, just graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in film and gave dad the ultimate tribute on grad day. Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, showed off their beautiful smiles on a trip this week to New York City where they took in a New York Liberty game, and in Central Park while mom wore the perfect summer yellow dress.
Like dad, all the girls love going to Los Angeles Dodgers games, including this recent photo of them together.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant flashes ginormous Kobe ring in sweetest selfie with bestie Ciara
On Sunday, Vanessa shared an amazing family photo with Kobe, Natalia, Gigi, and Bianka while she was pregnant with Capri. She wrote, “Happy Fathers Day @kobebryant 💕 You are so missed. We love you so much. #GirlDad 💕“
That’s so great to see, and heartbreaking at the same time. Thanks Vanessa for sharing such a wonderful memory.
Happy Father’s Day to Kobe Bean Bryant. RIP champ.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding
Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post
No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting
Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors
New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities—