Vanessa Bryant honors Kobe as dad in amazing throwback family photo while pregnant

The widow of the Los Angeles Lakers legend shares a sweet family memory on Father’s Day along with a tearjerking message.

Matt Ryan

Western Conference forward Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers (right) kisses his wife Vanessa Bryant before the NBA All Star Game at Air Canada Centre.
Western Conference forward Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers (right) kisses his wife Vanessa Bryant before the NBA All Star Game at Air Canada Centre. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It’s a tough day for Vanessa Bryant and her family without Kobe and Gigi Bryant here to share Father’s Day with the family, but she posted an amazing family photo and message in his honor on Sunday.

After the tragic helicopter crash in 2020 that killed her Los Angeles Lakers legend husband and daughter, Vanessa was left to pick up the pieces and raise his three other daughters — a task she embraced with the “Mamba Mentality” Kobe had of never giving up.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant on her recent NYC trip. / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Now 43, she has three wonderful and happy daughters she’s sharing all kinds of memories with that no doubt Kobe would be so proud of. Natalia, 22, just graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in film and gave dad the ultimate tribute on grad day. Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, showed off their beautiful smiles on a trip this week to New York City where they took in a New York Liberty game, and in Central Park while mom wore the perfect summer yellow dress.

The Bryant family
The Bryant family at the New York Liberty game. / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Like dad, all the girls love going to Los Angeles Dodgers games, including this recent photo of them together.

Vanessa Bryant with her daughters
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

On Sunday, Vanessa shared an amazing family photo with Kobe, Natalia, Gigi, and Bianka while she was pregnant with Capri. She wrote, “Happy Fathers Day @kobebryant 💕 You are so missed. We love you so much. #GirlDad 💕“

The Bryant family
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

That’s so great to see, and heartbreaking at the same time. Thanks Vanessa for sharing such a wonderful memory.

Happy Father’s Day to Kobe Bean Bryant. RIP champ.

Kobe with Gigi, Natalia, and Vanessa
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

