Viral Alabama cheerleader Lily Garofalo stuns in uniform mirror selfie
It's Saturday, which means people across the nation are gearing up for a full day of college football. For the No. 9 Alabama football team, that means a November cupcake game against Mercer.
That hasn't stopped Alabamba cheerleader Lily Garofalo from keeping her school spirit up.
Garofalo, who has garnered a strong following across social media and is often the subject of baseless internet rumors, wasted no time gearing up for gameday.
She took to Instagram, where she boasts over 112,000 followers, to share a pre-game selfie all glammed up and ready to go.
That is how you get gameday ready.
Garafolo often keeps her followers up to date with her gameday experiences and relaxing outings by the pool or on the lake.
The Crimson Tide host 9-1 Mercer at Bryant-Denny Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET. Next weekend, Alabama hits the road to take on the Oklahoma Sooners.
Alabama finishes off November with the latest installment of the Iron Bowl when the Auburn Tigers roll into Tuscaloosa.
