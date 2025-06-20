Caitlin Clark Repeatedly Trolled By Brandin Podziemski During Fever Loss vs. Valkyries

SI

Brandin Podziemski taunts Caitlin Clark during a Valkyries win over the Fever.
Brandin Podziemski taunts Caitlin Clark during a Valkyries win over the Fever. / Photo by Eakin Howard / Getty Images
The Golden State Vaklyries beat the Indiana Fever 88-77 on Thursday night in San Francisco. Caitlin Clark struggled, shooting just 3-of-14 from the field and missing all seven of her three-point attempts.

She started her night talking about how incredible the Chase Center was, and what it was like growing up watching Stephen Curry play there. "It’s cool to be here," she told reporters. "He’s somebody I idolize.”

And then she spent the night getting heckled by one of Curry's teammates.

Brandin Podziemski had courtside seats, but did not use them much and he stood and shouted and cheered and celebrated Clark's rough night on the offensive end.

At the end of the game he even broke out Stephen Curry's night night celebration.

Obviously, this was not how Clark dreamed of the game turning out.

Kayla Thornton led Golden State with 16 points and Clark's former teammate at Iowa, Kate Martin, had nine points and five rebounds off the bench.

Clark and the Fever will host the Valkyries on July 9 and return to Golden State for a chance at redemption on August 31.

