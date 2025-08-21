Shedeur Sanders on Track to Play in Browns’ Final Preseason Game vs. Rams
Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders will play in Saturday's preseason game vs. the Rams, barring any complications with his oblique injury, ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi reported Thursday.
Joe Flacco, the team's official Week 1 starter, will start the game, with Dillion Gabriel at backup and Sanders coming in third. As for Kenny Pickett, coach Kevin Stefanski said the former Steelers QB will not play due to his hamstring injury, per Oyefusi.
Sanders has been dealing with an oblique injury since Aug. 13, for which he missed time in the team's second preseason game vs. the Eagles. Prior to that, though, the former Colorado star started his team's opening preseason game vs. the Panthers, which he finished with two touchdowns. That game drew some incredibly strong ratings, fueled no doubt by Sanders's debut, so we can likely expect more of the same this weekend.
Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET on Aug. 23.