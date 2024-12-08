DiJonai Carrington stuns in see-through designer shirt on girls night out
Connecticut Sun star DiJonai Carrington had a breakout season, earning the WNBA's Most Improved Player award in 2024. Since then, she's been living the high life.
Carrington made waves throughout the WNBA season as one of the league's best-dressed players bringing incredible fits to the "runway" each and every week, including head-turning looks in the postseason.
Recently, Carrington even received a special gift from Kim Kardashian as she continues to stay in the spotlight.
This week, DiJonai was back at it again with another stellar look as she enjoyed a night out with friends.
DiJonai rocked a stunning sheer top from the Jean Paul Gaulter x Shayne Oliver Collection to go with a black miniskirt and knee-high boots.
That is how you serve a look.
After battling injuries throughout her first three seasons in the WNBA and starting only three games, Carrington started 39 of 39 games for the Sun and finally got to show the world her talent.
Carrington averaged 12.7 points, 5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game for Connecticut during the regular season.
The world will get its next look at DiJonai when she hits the court for the brand new Unrivaled 3x3 league that is set to debut in January 2025 in Miami. Expect to see even more incredible fits taking social media by storm.
