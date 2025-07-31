NFL QB superstar is Paige Bueckers' identical twin in many side-by-side fashion fits
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
If that's the case, former UConn Huskies legend and current WNBA rookie sensation Paige Bueckers should be honored that the Dallas Wings franchise savior has a fashion identical twin in the NFL.
And it's one of the biggest superstars in the entire league who also likes to have an over-the-top kind of fashion sense - yep, Cincinnati Bengals superstar QB Joe Burrow.
Credit to The Gist for recognizing the theme being shared across X, which has several hilarious examples.
Pretty in pink
Move over Molly Ringwald, you have some competition from the 28-year-old LSU national champion and the reigning UConn women's basketball title holder.
In this case, the winner is clearly Bueckers with that stunning pink hair to perfectly match the all-denim fit. Burrow's look is also ruined by that terrible Grateful Dead looking graphic T-Shirt.
Denim, denim, denim has done it again
The NFL two-time Pro Bowler and WNBA All-Star seem to love their all-denim fits. In fact, Paige Buckets starred in the ad that featured the cross collaboration between Levi's and Nike.
We'll give the slight edge to Buckets again since last season's NFL touchdown leader is trying too hard with his version.
Shirtless is the new black
Both Burrow and Buckets pull off the haute couture black blazer exquisitely. But in this case, we'll have to give the prize to Burrow.
Although only on the front side, because this is the infamous sports coat that the two-time NFL Comeback Player of the Year wore in a Paris fashion show alongside former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson that was backless.
Cleary both Bueckers and Burrow love fashion. And who knows, maybe they do secretly coordinate fits together.
