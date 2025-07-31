The Athlete Lifestyle logo

NFL QB superstar is Paige Bueckers' identical twin in many side-by-side fashion fits

The former UConn legend and WNBA rookie sensation has an NFL QB superstar always dressing just like her with some over-the-top fits.

Matthew Graham

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

If that's the case, former UConn Huskies legend and current WNBA rookie sensation Paige Bueckers should be honored that the Dallas Wings franchise savior has a fashion identical twin in the NFL.

And it's one of the biggest superstars in the entire league who also likes to have an over-the-top kind of fashion sense - yep, Cincinnati Bengals superstar QB Joe Burrow.

Joe Burrow
Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images

Credit to The Gist for recognizing the theme being shared across X, which has several hilarious examples.

Paige Bueckers
IMAGO / Cover-Images

Pretty in pink

Move over Molly Ringwald, you have some competition from the 28-year-old LSU national champion and the reigning UConn women's basketball title holder.

In this case, the winner is clearly Bueckers with that stunning pink hair to perfectly match the all-denim fit. Burrow's look is also ruined by that terrible Grateful Dead looking graphic T-Shirt.

Denim, denim, denim has done it again

The NFL two-time Pro Bowler and WNBA All-Star seem to love their all-denim fits. In fact, Paige Buckets starred in the ad that featured the cross collaboration between Levi's and Nike.

We'll give the slight edge to Buckets again since last season's NFL touchdown leader is trying too hard with his version.

Shirtless is the new black

Both Burrow and Buckets pull off the haute couture black blazer exquisitely. But in this case, we'll have to give the prize to Burrow.

Although only on the front side, because this is the infamous sports coat that the two-time NFL Comeback Player of the Year wore in a Paris fashion show alongside former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson that was backless.

Cleary both Bueckers and Burrow love fashion. And who knows, maybe they do secretly coordinate fits together.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

