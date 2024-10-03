The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WWE's Rhea Ripley launches her shoe at Liv Morgan in impromptu brawl

All is fair in WWE, especially when it turns into fisticuffs away from the ring. The popular WWE superstar turned her own shoe into a weapon.

Matthew Graham

Jan 28, 2023: Rhea Ripley celebrates after winning the women's WWE Royal Rumble.
Jan 28, 2023: Rhea Ripley celebrates after winning the women's WWE Royal Rumble. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan blood feud must be a popular storyline for WWE.

In a continued, seemingly unending plot with a Dominik Mysterio love triangle turned bitter divide, Ripley will face Morgan at WWE Bad Blood for the Women’s World Champion belt on October 5 with Dirty Dom hanging from the ceiling inside a shark tank apparently. Even by WWE standards, that sounds much scarier than Ripley’s "freaky" pin on Morgan at Bash in Berlin.

Morgan agrees, telling Rosenberg Wrestling, “I hate that for him, in a shark cage, which is very dangerous by the way,” the reigning women’s champ said. “First of all, it’s dangerous. Second of all, the amount of trauma that man has from jail. He doesn’t like heights, and also being behind bars. Behind bars! And also, he’s claustrophobic, truly, genuinely. He might have a hard time up there.”

To hype up the championship match, Ripley and Morgan had an impromptu throwdown on “Monday Night RAW,” where the popular 27-year-old Australian wrestler throws off her shoe and chucks it at Morgan with her best Austin Powers villain impression. And when we say chucks it, that had to leave a real-life bruise on Morgan. Judge for yourself.

Before the big showdown this week, Morgan, 30, was hanging with fellow WWE superstar Drew McIntyre and big-name wrestling commentator Pat McAfee (also now a local Indy hero) at the Indianapolis Colts game, who upset the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-24.

Liv Morgan and Drew McIntyre
WWE superstars Liv Morgan and Drew McIntyre attend the Indianapolis Colts game / Liv Morgan/Instagram

Ripley, who’s real name is Demi Bennett, recently got married to fellow Australian wrestler Matthew Adams (stage name Buddy Matthews), always melds WWE posts with adorable photos from her personal life, including last week from the Scream-A-Geddon Horror Park in Florida. Not that it's a popularity contest, but Ripley has 4.4 million Instagram followers to Morgan's 3 million.

Rhea Ripley and Matthew Adams
Rhea Ripley with husband Matthew Adams at Scream-A-Geddon Horror Park / Rhea Ripley/Instagram

In a couple of days, Ripley and Morgan will continue their own version of scream-a-geddon.

