WWE superstar Liv Morgan shows insane battle bruises in crop top selfie
Who says pro wrestling is fake and just acting? WWE superstar Liv Morgan shows just how hard and painful it can be on the body with a stunning picture of her bumps and bruises from Saturday night’s Elimination Chamber.
Morgan, whose real name is Gionna Daddio, is a fan favorite with her model looks and her fire fits in and out of the ring. She’s went viral in her wet, white T-shirt, and stunned in an all-black miniskirt Royal Rumble look.
Speaking of Royal Rumble, the 30-year-old Morgan finished as the runner-up for the second consecutive year and has yet to win in her 7th Royal Rumble match.
RELATED: Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan break the internet with 'freaky' pin
As for Saturday’s match that led to a painful aftermath, Morgan was hit with moves like a hair whip from Bianca Belair.
And these painful looking head bashes.
RELATED: WWE Superstar Liv Morgan flaunts high-slit dress at 'The Crow' premiere
Afterward, Morgan showed off what the next day looks like for a wrestler like herself, and the image was jarring. She wrote on Instagram, “Wrestling 🖤.”
That‘s a lot of bruises all over her arms and a big scratch on her stomach. Who knows what the legs look like as well?
That’s the sport of pro wrestling, and it certainly isn’t easy on the body as Morgan showed off in that painful-looking photo.
