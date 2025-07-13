Olympic champ Jordan Chiles flashes baller UCLA color grillz in mouth, shirt combo
Jordan Chiles may be an Olympic gold medalist, but she’s all about the UCLA Bruins.
After a year hiatus from college to compete in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris where Chiles, 24, took home that gold with Team USA, she returned to the Bruins where she led the team to national runner-ups and captured a natty herself on the uneven bars.
Since then she’s been crushing her fit game like her next-level cowgirl look at a Beyoncé concert, a custom Nike leather miniskirt, some jean shorts while representing A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces, and a superhero red minidress for the Superman premiere while flexing a new tattoo.
RELATED: Russell Wilson loves wife Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different
Her latest look was crazy glam in a UCLA gold minidress with the blue Louis Vuitton purse. Continuing with the Bruins theme, Chiles flashed her gold grillz in her mouth and a sky blue shirt for her recent winning look.
RELATED: Olympic champ Jordan Chiles wears crazy Catwoman-like leotard fit with heels
The gold and blue combo definitely suits her. She a balla.
Chiles is returning to UCLA next season where she can rock some more fire fits and school colors.
