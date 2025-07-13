Olympic champ Jordan Chiles flashes baller UCLA color grillz in mouth, shirt combo

The Athlete Lifestyle logo

UCLA Bruins gymnast Jordan Chiles performs on floor exercise during the 2025 Women's National Gymnastics Championship at Dickies Arena.
Jordan Chiles may be an Olympic gold medalist, but she’s all about the UCLA Bruins.

After a year hiatus from college to compete in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris where Chiles, 24, took home that gold with Team USA, she returned to the Bruins where she led the team to national runner-ups and captured a natty herself on the uneven bars.

Since then she’s been crushing her fit game like her next-level cowgirl look at a Beyoncé concert, a custom Nike leather miniskirt, some jean shorts while representing A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces, and a superhero red minidress for the Superman premiere while flexing a new tattoo.

Her latest look was crazy glam in a UCLA gold minidress with the blue Louis Vuitton purse. Continuing with the Bruins theme, Chiles flashed her gold grillz in her mouth and a sky blue shirt for her recent winning look.

The gold and blue combo definitely suits her. She a balla.

Chiles is returning to UCLA next season where she can rock some more fire fits and school colors.

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

