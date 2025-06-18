Bruins trolled as Brad Marchand parties hoisting Stanley Cup with Panthers fans
Florida Panthers fans did what every Boston Bruins fan would have done when the move happened at the NHL trade deadline.
The clutch playoff performer brought home a Stanley Cup, cementing back-to-back championships for the Panthers after defeating the poor Edmonton Oilers for the second year in a row.
The Panthers embraced their bad guy persona, very much living up to the heel villain in every respect. Needless to say Marchand fit right in with "the rats."
After hoisting the Stanley Cup, the Panthers, led by Matthew Tkachuk, partied in the locker room trolling the Oilers' playoff anthem, Chappell Roan's smash hit, "Pink Pony Club."
Then they took the coolest trophy in sports into the next day, where the partying was still going strong as Marchand hoisted the Cup as the Panthers fans chanted, "Thank you Boston."
Marchand, who brought the Bruins a title in 2011, and holds the franchise record for most overtime goals and most goals facing playoff elimination, sang right along, which has to especially sting for Boston fans.
Adding insult to injury is when it's a warm-weather city like Fort Lauderdale, as Florida teams have captured four of the last six Stanley Cups between the Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning. And another sinfully hot city, the Vegas Golden Knights, captured one of the other two during that stretch. Only the Colorado Avalanche have represented cold weather towns.
The last time a Canadian team won the Cup was the Montreal Canadiens in 1993.
