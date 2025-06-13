Connor McDavid's wife shares Oilers WAGs going wild to 'Pink Pony Club' after Game 4
The Oilers' good-luck anthem was on full blast across Edmonton.
Perhaps "Pink Pony Club," Chappell Roan's smash hit that has turned into the Edmonton Oilers rallying cry, was loudest at the Oilers WAGs watch party as the ladies went crazy when Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winning overtime goal, his fourth in this year's NHL playoffs and second of the Stanley Cup Finals, to cap a stunning comeback, 5-4, against the Florida Panthers to even the series at two games each.
It was only the seventh time in Stanley Cup Finals history that a team had overcome a three-goal deficit, and the first road squad to do it since the Montreal Canadians in 1919.
Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren McDavid, shared the pandamonium on her Instagram Stories, and they were understandably partying like it was 1999. Too bad the screen also looked like it was from 26 years ago.
And what we've learned about the Oilers WAGS in these finals is that they know how to have a good time.
Draisaitl's fiancée Celeste Desjardins, Mrs. McDavid, and Darnell Nurse's wife, Mikayla, ditched their men for a sun-soaked, 72-hour bachelorette party in Greece, missing the first two games to celebrate the future bride-to-be Mrs. Draisaitl.
No doubt "Pink Pony Club" played in Mykonos on repeat, and 18,000 strong plus the entire Edmonton DMA will do the same if the Oilers can take home the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1990.
Cue up Prince's "1999" too!
