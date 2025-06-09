Connor McDavid's wife, Leon Draisaitl's fiancée flex exotic Greece bachelorette party
Lauren McDavid and Celeste Desjardins have some explaining to do.
As we had mentioned last week, the Edmonton Oilers WAGs ditched captain and NHL superstar Connor McDavid and teammate Leon Draisaitl to celebrate the assistant captain fiancée's bachelorette party, along with the other assistant captain, Darnell Nurse's wife, Mikayla.
RELATED: Connor McDavid's wife flaunts bachelorette bikini missing Oilers' Stanley Cup Finals
Draisaitl, an actress and model, has been engaged to the German national since last July, so it's unclear why she thought it was a good time to jet-set to another continent to miss the first two games of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers in a rematch from last season, where her fiancé scored the dramatic OT winner in Game 1, with one of the assists coming from McDavid.
"Somehow survived 72 hours in Mykonos!," Desjardins wrote in an Instagram post. "Thank you to my girls for the most unforgettable trip. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! Love you all so much!!!🤍🥹 Next up… our wedding!! 🤍"
Front and center throughout was Mrs. McDavid, who is also opening a new trendy speakeasy in Edmonton, as well as being a social media influencer and interior designer.
RELATED: Connor McDavid's wife Lauren sizzles in freezing worst date ever with husband
We also learned that Mrs. McDavid is one of two maids of honors, as Desjardins specifically shouted them out in the same photo on her IG Stories with the caption, "My beautiful MOHS... Planned our entire trip and made it so special for all of us. They crushed it! So grateful for these girls."
McDavid's wife returned the love, writing on the main post, "Love you so much!!!! 💯 easiest person to celebrate!! Bring on the wedding 🤍🤍🤍"
Mrs. Nurse agreed, adding, "The easiest person to celebrate 🤍 truly love u so much."
Oilers fans, desperate for their first Stanley Cup since 1990, hope they're partying like Mrs. McDavid, Mrs. Nurse, and the "hot a**" bride-to-be" Desjardins were in Greece by the end of this series.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding
Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post
No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting
Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors
New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities