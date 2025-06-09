The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Connor McDavid's wife, Leon Draisaitl's fiancée flex exotic Greece bachelorette party

The Edmonton Oilers superstar's wife Lauren was jet-setting in Mykonos for 72 hours with Draisaitl's fiancée Celeste Desjardins to celebrate the bride-to-be.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO/SOPA Images
In this story:

Lauren McDavid and Celeste Desjardins have some explaining to do.

As we had mentioned last week, the Edmonton Oilers WAGs ditched captain and NHL superstar Connor McDavid and teammate Leon Draisaitl to celebrate the assistant captain fiancée's bachelorette party, along with the other assistant captain, Darnell Nurse's wife, Mikayla.

RELATED: Connor McDavid's wife flaunts bachelorette bikini missing Oilers' Stanley Cup Finals

Connor McDavid, Lauren McDavid, Lauren Kyle McDavid
IMAGO/SOPA Images

Draisaitl, an actress and model, has been engaged to the German national since last July, so it's unclear why she thought it was a good time to jet-set to another continent to miss the first two games of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers in a rematch from last season, where her fiancé scored the dramatic OT winner in Game 1, with one of the assists coming from McDavid.

"Somehow survived 72 hours in Mykonos!," Desjardins wrote in an Instagram post. "Thank you to my girls for the most unforgettable trip. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! Love you all so much!!!🤍🥹 Next up… our wedding!! 🤍"

Front and center throughout was Mrs. McDavid, who is also opening a new trendy speakeasy in Edmonton, as well as being a social media influencer and interior designer.

RELATED: Connor McDavid's wife Lauren sizzles in freezing worst date ever with husband

Lauren McDavid, Celeste Desjardins
Celeste Desjardins/Instagram

We also learned that Mrs. McDavid is one of two maids of honors, as Desjardins specifically shouted them out in the same photo on her IG Stories with the caption, "My beautiful MOHS... Planned our entire trip and made it so special for all of us. They crushed it! So grateful for these girls."

Lauren McDavid, Lauren Kyle McDavid
Lauren McDavid/Instagram
Lauren McDavid, Celeste Desjardins
Celestes Desjardins/Instagram

McDavid's wife returned the love, writing on the main post, "Love you so much!!!! 💯 easiest person to celebrate!! Bring on the wedding 🤍🤍🤍"

Lauren McDavid, Celeste Desjardins
Celeste Desjardins/Instagram

Mrs. Nurse agreed, adding, "The easiest person to celebrate 🤍 truly love u so much."

Oilers fans, desperate for their first Stanley Cup since 1990, hope they're partying like Mrs. McDavid, Mrs. Nurse, and the "hot a**" bride-to-be" Desjardins were in Greece by the end of this series.

Celeste Desjardins
Lauren McDavid/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding

Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post

No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting

Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors

New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Parties