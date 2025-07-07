Ciara flaunts Russell Wilson Spain-gifted vacation before Giants training camp
Russell Wilson certainly acts like a superstar NFL quarterback.
While his Pittsburgh Steelers run ended with a divided locker room, the Super Bowl winning quarterback is hoping for a career renaissance in the biggest market as the New York Giants QB1 heading into training camp.
In the meantime, him and his popstar wife Ciara have enjoyed the A-list lifestyle that the Big Apple has to offer, and in their usual fashion, they made sure to flex their baller ways on social media as the "1,2 Step" hitmaker posted on Instagram the luxurious Spain trip Wilson gifted her for their nine-year anniversary.
The main caption read, "Spain, Actually 🫶🏽," until Ciara added the full context an hour later, "Thank you, my love @dangerusswilson, for planning the best anniversary trip I could’ve asked for 🥰🫶🏽"
Wilson might have been in Spain, but the former Seattle Seahawk, where he won his lone Super Bowl with a dominant defense, channeled more of a "Miami Vice" look in an all-white suit with matching loafers for the first photo in the IG carousel, while Ciara slayed as always in a strapless black minidress and matching high heels.
Other highlights included hanging on a luxury yacht with a serenading guitar player and local Spanish dancer, a castle, and many other water-sport adventures with the usual array of fantastic looks from Ciara.
Soon Wilson will have to compete with gunslinging Jameis Winston and first-round pick Jaxson Dart for the Giants starting gig, even though right now, head coach Brian Daboll says it belongs to him.
If Daboll went by playing the part, Wilson would win easily. Too bad teammates liking you and on-the-field performance also have to factor in.
