Oilers Make Stanley Cup Final History in Stunning Comeback Win vs. Panthers
The Edmonton Oilers pulled off a historic comeback on Thursday night, erasing an early 3–0 deficit to win Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in overtime, 5–4.
The Florida Panthers dominated the first period, scoring three goals, and looked destined for a 3–1 series lead. The Oilers weren't going away quietly, however, and they chipped away at the lead until they managed to tie things up and eventually win in overtime.
It was the first time in Stanley Cup Final history a team went down 3–0 in the first period and staged a comeback to win the game. There were 37 previous instances of a team taking a 3–0 lead in the first period of a Cup Final game, and that team had gone on to win the game every single time. Until Thursday.
It was also the first time since the 1919 Montreal Canadiens that a team erased a 3–0 lead to come back and win a Stanley Cup Final game.
Panthers forward Sam Reinhart equalized the game with 19.5 seconds left in the third period to force overtime. It was the third time a game has gone to overtime through the first four games of this series.
Leon Draisaitl played hero for Edmonton, as he managed to to even up the series by sneaking the game-winning goal past Sergei Bobrovsky in overtime. It was a historic goal for Draisaitl, too, who becomes the first player to score four overtime winners in a single postseason.
This sequel Stanley Cup Final series has had a bit of everything, and Thursday night's game was just the latest in what was has been a back-and-forth battle between two elite teams.