Livvy Dunne does full splits for new Jake Paul influencer ad
Livvy Dunne’s star power is at an all-time high.
Over the weekend the viral LSU gymnast made an appearance with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes on ESPN’s College GameDay where she lit the set on fire with her denim miniskirt and cowboy boots fit. She also dropped another winner in a look not shown before GameDay, and then was LSU Tigers royalty at the football game vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide where she was spotted getting cozy with Skenes.
With over 13 million social media followers, Dunne is a major targets of brands. She’s recently been seen wearing a bootylicious pink workout fit for a swanky athleisure company, and then oddly did drugstore gymnastics to promote Jake Paul’s men’s “W” brand. Dunne is a partner and part of Paul’s new “W” team, so the boxer and influencer dropped more hot looks with her and other stars to promote it.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shows amazing LSU transformation in two photos
Here’s the 22-year-old Dunne doing the full splits surrounded by UFC’s Sean O’Malley, Paul, rapper Rubi Rose, and rapper and singer Arcángel.
She then posed in a jaw-dropping black minidress with Rubi Rose.
RELATED: 58-year-old Mike Tyson is insanely ripped for Jake Paul Netflix fight
And finally some ab-revealing workout gear.
Paul knows a thing or two about brand marketing with his 26.9 million Instagram followers, and tapping Dunne and her growing star power is super smart. And Dunne definitely delivered with her latest looks in these ads.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way: Travis Hunter, fiancée Leanna Lenne wedding date stuns Shedeur Sanders
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in low-cut corset all-black fit
Hot mama: Ciara’s fire all-red fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping lots of heart emojis
Silencio: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s full-length checkered stunner would silence Stephen A.