NFL WAG Rachel Bush’s tiny bikini selfie will literally have you turning your head
While Jordan Poyer and the Miami Dolphins have been ice cold this season, his All-Star wife Rachel Bush has been on fire.
Whether Bush, 26, has been teasing with her fits from a stunning Italian villa, posting jaw-dropping yellow bikini photos from the beach, or showing off lingerie throwbacks, she’s brought the Instagram heat to Miami.
Her latest tiny bikini look will literally have you turning your head to look at it.
RELATED: Ciara’s curvy black dress fit has Russell Wilson thinking about more than football
RELATED: NFL WAG and ‘Bachelor’ alum Hannah Ann Sluss hits beach in tiny green mini-dress
Yea, so how about that decor in the room? Wowza. She’s definitely been hitting the beach lots and working on her tan.
Bush is quite the social media influencer with 4.1 million followers on Instagram and it’s easy to see why.
She and Poyer, 33, initially met after he slid into some DMs on Twitter (now X) and began dating in 2015. The power couple were married in 2018 in a ceremony in Jamaica. They have one daughter together named Aliyah, who was born in December of 2016.
Poyer has 27 tackles for the 2-4 Dolphins this season, who somehow are second in the AFC East despite a dismal start.
At least Bush has been a bright spot for the team’s headlines.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Texas stunner: Gabby Thomas flaunts legs in Daisy Dukes on ‘College Gameday’
Hooray!: Livvy Dunne brimming with excitement after MLB star proposes in Italy
Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank
FTW F1: Danica Patrick’s F1 fit in boots, miniskirt is perfect Texas salute
NFL WAG wins: Ciara steals Russell Wilson’s QB1 thunder with insane fit post