Livvy Dunne blinded by ‘bestie’ Paul Skenes’ lethal face card
Livvy Dunne and boyfriend Paul Skenes certainly look like they are having fun together lately.
Skenes, who is on his offseason for the Pittsburgh Pirates after going 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in his rookie year, returned to be with his girlfriend while she’s in her fifth and final year for LSU Gymnastics.
Since then, he’s given her an epic baseball card birthday present, was seen doing his own gymnastics with every routine being hilariously mocked and scored by Dunne, and taking in an unbelievable LSU Tigers football game where Dunne shared video of the pure shock and joy of the moment of the team’s incredible walk-off win over the Ole Miss Rebels.
Dunne took to her TikTok to share another moment at the game: Skenes’ lethal face card. Dunne wrote on the video, “me being blinded by my besties lethal face card,” and shared these looks.
Dunne certainly is mesmerized with Skenes. The couple met while he was at LSUafter she “stalked him” after a game. They have been together since 2023.
Dunne will try and help the LSU Lady Tigers repeat as national champions in 2025. The team better hope when the season rolls around she isn’t too blinded by those lethal Skenes face cards.
