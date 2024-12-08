Livvy Dunne surprises LSU teammate with extravagant Christmas gift
Livvy Dunne is making the most of her super senior year. The private jet-setting lifestyle makes it unique.
Even though the social media influencer, NIL millionaire, and brand empire builder is in a different stratosphere financially than most of her LSU Tigers gymnastics teammates, the 22 year old seems to be just one of the girls when she's back in Baton Rouge.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model hosted the entire team for a holiday girls night, with lots of games and shenanigans, and teammate Ashley Cowan received the ultimate prize in Dunne's "ultimate kahoot game," the popular online quiz that can be personalized. Cowan reposted the below photo, "Kahoot is where I thrive."
Yes, that's a Gucci leather mini chain bag that retails for around $1,100. Not a bad haul for a holiday girls night.
Even though the LSU gymnastics team put in the hard work as defending national champions (with the bling rings to back it up), the squad doesn't take themselves too seriously. All of them horribly recreating "Wicked" singing proves that out.
Dunne coming back for a fifth year also shows how special the bond is between the team, and all of that hard practice she continually jokes about on her social media channels is about to be put to the test, as they have an exhibition on Dec. 16 and their first match against the Iowa State Cyclones on Jan. 3.
For Dunne and her teammates, this entire school year is Gucci.
