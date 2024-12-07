Livvy Dunne goes nerdy school girl in glasses, casual red sweater
Livvy Dunne returned to school for finals at LSU after an epic Thanksgiving break back home in New Jersey. She certainly looks ready to ace her tests in her latest nerdy fit.
The viral Lady Tigers gymnast and influencer continues to impress with her looks like her all-black, bedroom fit, her leather miniskirt she “cooked” up in the kitchen, and her New York City naughty night out look.
Dunne didn’t want to go back to Louisiana after her break home, throwing an airport “tantrum.” But, the fifth-year senior got back after it at practice and is hitting the books for her exams in a casual red sweater, and glasses for a nerdy school girl look.
She should earn straight As just for her fit.
The 22-year-old Dunne is majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies with a focus on leadership, sociology, and communications. Regardless of what she’s studying she’s not only acing her fits, but her real-life business course, making over $4M per year in NIL brand deals.
She’s also acing life while dating Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes and traveling around with him on private jets.
Good luck to Dunne on her finals — she’ll certainly looking good taking them.
