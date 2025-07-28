Magic Johnson shoots hoops on yacht in Dream Team Barcelona return 33 years later
Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan are still trying to one-up each other.
Yet only now, it's which NBA icon billionaire can have the bigger superyacht on their amazing summer-long excursions throughout Europe.
RELATED: Michael Jordan’s crazy $115 million yacht has insane features with perfect name
Well the Los Angeles Lakers hero and Dodgers co-owner upped the ante by flexing a ridiculous superyacht anchored in Barcelona, which was the home of the 1992 Summer Olympics, where the Dream Team made history and forever changed basketball by making the game truly international. Current Laker Luka Doncic and three-time MVP Nikola Jokic are proof of that.
The five-time NBA champion nonchalantly showed off his still silky smooth jumper 33 years later on the half-court hoop on the front of the ship, with the drone footage then panning out to the amazing panoramic view of the Catalonian jewel.
RELATED: Magic Johnson's stunning daughter upstages dad at exotic Spanish island in photo
"It was nice to be back in Barcelona, Spain where I won my gold medal with the Dream Team!," Johnson wrote in his Instagram Reels post. "I’m back shooting hoops, not in an arena this time, but on a yacht! 😁"
RELATED: Michael Jordan destroys No. 2 Tiger Woods in highest paid athletes of all time list
Ultimate flex by the three-time league MVP.
The Chicago Bulls' six-time NBA champion and five-time MVP Mr. Jordan has also been gallivanting in the area, so maybe he'll mosey into port with his ridiculously big boat and look to outdo Magic.
Needless to say both Magic and His Airness have won at life.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance
Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do
Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news
Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium