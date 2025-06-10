Michael Jordan's mystery NBC Sports salary has hidden detail overlooked
It's not like Michael Jordan needs anymore money. The NBA GOAT is already a billionaire several times over.
So when reports came out that NBC Sports was paying the six-time NBA champion and Chicago Bulls legend a whopping $40 million annually, it spread like wildfire across social channels and media outlets.
The broadcasting NBA GOAT is MJ's former nemesis, Charles Barkley. So His Airness' massive ego is certainly in play to want to surpass that reported $21 million number that the "Inside the NBA" star makes per year as part of his 10-year, $210 million deal with TNT Sports, which many media experts believe is below market value.
There is only one problem the Jordan Nike-brand billionaire has to one-up his former rival again.
Jordan is only doing limited taped segments that will "provide analysis," airing on pregame and halftime shows throughout the season.
Even if that analysis is as spicy as ESPN's five-year, $100-million man Stephen A. Smith promises it will be, it's hard to imagine Comcast will allow NBC Sports to pay anywhere close to that $40M number for a minutes-restricted Jordan, especially given they've already shelled out $2.5 billion annually to air the games - $27.5 billion over 11 years.
As we said earlier though, Barkley is probably paid below market value. But the broadcasting basketball Hall of Famer puts in the minutes for TNT with their live shows, now syndicated to ESPN starting next season as a continued NBA partner for a reported slightly higher $2.6 billion annually.
Naturally NBC Sports wanted to make a splash with the "Inside the NBA" crew going to ESPN. It would be hilarious if Jordan would one-up his old foe one last time for a slightly higher number for half the time worked.
Now that would be deserving of a patented Jordan tongue wag.
