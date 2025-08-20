The Athlete Lifestyle logo

NBA star Kyle Kuzma flaunts private jet basketball game vs. fianceé Winnie Harlow

The polarizing Milwaukee Bucks fashion influencer showed off his baller lifestyle with his supermodel fiancée Winnie Harlow.

Matthew Graham

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma reacts in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game four of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum.
Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma reacts in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game four of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Kyle Kuzma lives the baller life, even beyond his current four-year, $90 million contract with two years remaining.

Thanks to his supermodel fiancée Winnie Harlow and their fashion influencer lifestyle, the polarizing Milwaukee Bucks forward is able to globetrot around the world to exotic locations on private jets for most of his offseason.

Winnie Harlow, Kyle Kuzma, NBA WAGs, Washington Wizards
IMAGO / Featureflash

Currently in the Philippines for his "KuzManila II" tour after a stop in China, the 30-year-old NBA champion, with an asterisk according to Philadelphia 76ers general manager Daryl Morey, was literally playing basketball with Harlow, 31, beside their private jet.

"Really Love and Basketball," Harlow wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Cause he WILL dunk on me," adding a sad-face emoji.

Kyle Kuzma, Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow and her fiancé Kyle Kuzma play basketball next to their private jet. / Winnie Harlow/Instagram

Kuzma, who many Bucks fans don't think plays up to that $90 million contract, was cold hearted to his fiancée in the comments for the full IG post.

"2nd slide I buss yo ass😏," Kuzma wrote, with of course the second slide being the one shown above of them hooping.

Kuzma and Harlow have literally been all around the world this summer, and speaking of the asterisk championship in the Covid bubble with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kuz hung out with his former teammate LeBron James in the French Riviera, posting it a week ago in his summer photo dump.

You'll see them together in slide 10, and also with Phoenix Suns record-breaking shooting guard Devin Booker in slide 13, who recently signed his $145 million two-year extension, making it the highest annual salary in NBA history.

So while Kuzma might not live up to fans' expectations on the court, he's certainly winning at life off of it.

Kyle Kuzma, Winnie Harlow
IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

