NBA star Kyle Kuzma flaunts private jet basketball game vs. fianceé Winnie Harlow
Kyle Kuzma lives the baller life, even beyond his current four-year, $90 million contract with two years remaining.
Thanks to his supermodel fiancée Winnie Harlow and their fashion influencer lifestyle, the polarizing Milwaukee Bucks forward is able to globetrot around the world to exotic locations on private jets for most of his offseason.
Currently in the Philippines for his "KuzManila II" tour after a stop in China, the 30-year-old NBA champion, with an asterisk according to Philadelphia 76ers general manager Daryl Morey, was literally playing basketball with Harlow, 31, beside their private jet.
"Really Love and Basketball," Harlow wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Cause he WILL dunk on me," adding a sad-face emoji.
Kuzma, who many Bucks fans don't think plays up to that $90 million contract, was cold hearted to his fiancée in the comments for the full IG post.
"2nd slide I buss yo ass😏," Kuzma wrote, with of course the second slide being the one shown above of them hooping.
Kuzma and Harlow have literally been all around the world this summer, and speaking of the asterisk championship in the Covid bubble with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kuz hung out with his former teammate LeBron James in the French Riviera, posting it a week ago in his summer photo dump.
You'll see them together in slide 10, and also with Phoenix Suns record-breaking shooting guard Devin Booker in slide 13, who recently signed his $145 million two-year extension, making it the highest annual salary in NBA history.
So while Kuzma might not live up to fans' expectations on the court, he's certainly winning at life off of it.
