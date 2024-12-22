Ayesha Curry shares Steph ‘best day date’ for her unknown passion
Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry have shared some epic dates in 2024, but the latest “day date” may top them all.
The Golden State Warriors All-Star and his wife of 13 years definitely have a good time when they can escape their four kids. We’ve seen them this year in matching fits while at a US Open tennis match, having a wine tasting day while “enjoying life,” being naughty pirates for drinks in their Halloween costumes, and and just an epic night out with Ayesha in a stunning fit.
While Steph is in the middle of the Warriors season, Ayesha reminisced about one of her best dates with him and shared on her Instagram where she wrote, “That one time my baby took me to @nasa and I got to fly. My real ones know how this makes me feel. I love you @stephencurry30. Best day date ever. #latergram.” She also posted an epic picture while a NASA.
Ayesha is a woman of many talents, but NASA and flying is a new passion we learned about.
Steph and Ayesha have been together since meeting as teenagers in Charlotte, North Carolina, where they met while in a church youth group. They married in 2011 and have been an NBA power couple since. They have Riley, Ryan, Cannon, 6, and Cai, born on May 11, 2024.
It’s always nice to see the couple get some time alone with all they have going on. That was also a nothing-but-net date right there.
