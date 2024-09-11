Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Were 'Dying Laughing' at Jason's Shirt Mishap in ESPN Debut
Jason Kelce's ESPN debut for Monday Night Countdown was one to remember for the viewers at home, which included his brother Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift.
When recapping the elder brother's broadcasting debut on this week's episode of New Heights, the Kansas City Chiefs star admitted that the story of his brother forgetting his shirt and having to buy one at the mall was cracking him and Swift up.
"Me and Taylor were watching that absolutely dying laughing," the younger Kelce said. "It was the perfect thing to open everybody up to what they were gonna experience for the next 18 weeks."
The retired Philadelphia Eagles center received some funny feedback for saying a NSFW word—"tits"—when describing the fit of his shirt. That's what sparked the laughter from his brother and Swift.
Kelce and Swift had a big weekend together. Swift traveled to Kansas CIty on Thursday for the Chiefs' home opener. Then, the couple traveled to New York City for a wedding and to attend the U.S. Open men's final on Sunday.