Caleb Williams Sported the Most Perfect Nails for His Bears Debut

The Bears rookie fully embraced his new team.

Madison Williams

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams warms up before a preseason game.
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams warms up before a preseason game. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Caleb Williams will be one of the most talked about NFL players on Sunday as the No. 1 pick makes his Chicago Bears regular season debut at home vs. the Tennessee Titans.

Williams is known for wearing nail polish, especially bright colors. On Sunday, he showed up wearing bright orange nail polish for the Bears, but that wasn't all. On the nails, "#18 DA BEARS" was written in blue letters.

Fans will likely get to see the nails up close when Williams throws passes to his new Bears teammates at Soldier Field.

The rookie quarterback showed up to Soldier Field wearing a blue and orange flannel to match his nails.

Williams has been fully embracing the iconic "Da Bears" phrase since being drafted by the team in April. He ends most of his press conferences saying "Da Bears" before leaving the podium. The Bears posted a compilation of the video ahead of Sunday's game.

