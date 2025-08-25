The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bill Belichick surprisingly purges $3.9 million Nantucket cottage before UNC season

The Tar Heels football coach is getting ready for his first season of college football, but first made a big play in the real estate market.

Matt Ryan

UNC football coach Bill Belichick on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, during a press conference inside the Kenan Football Center.
UNC football coach Bill Belichick on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, during a press conference inside the Kenan Football Center. / Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The college football season starts for the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday, September 1, vs. the TCU Horned Frogs. While head coach Bill Belichick’s mind is no doubt on football, he put his Nantucket cottage on the market one week before the season.

Belichick is on a 5-year, $50 million deal with North Carolina and made over $200 million as coach of the New England Patriots for 24 seasons. He doesn’t necessarily need the money, but his motivates for listing the property are unclear.

The 73-year-old coach has made a lot of headlines this offseason not only for going from the NFL to the college level after he won 6 Super Bowls with Tom Brady and the Patriots, but for his beauty queen 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson. It’s been a bit of the headache for the school as her antics cost UNC $200k when they lost out on HBO’s Hard Knocks.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick
Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick / Jordon Hudson/Instagram

Belichick recently made news when he was seen drenched in sweat running through the airport with Hudson.

Now, he’s making it by putting his Sconset, Nantucket, beachfront cottage on the market for $3.9 million. From the official listing, it has a "vaulted living room with stone fireplace and views of the beach and conservation land. The cottage exudes old world charm with wooden walls, built-in bookshelves, a window with diamond mullions, and many nooks and crannies while still offering modern amenities for today's living."

Check out the stunning views it offers (scroll through).

It’s going to be an interesting season for the coach with all eyes on Belichick and the UNC football program. For today, the eyes can be on his beautiful property he just listed and not what he’s doing with Hudson on the beach.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick
Jordon Hudson/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

