Bill Belichick surprisingly purges $3.9 million Nantucket cottage before UNC season
The college football season starts for the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday, September 1, vs. the TCU Horned Frogs. While head coach Bill Belichick’s mind is no doubt on football, he put his Nantucket cottage on the market one week before the season.
Belichick is on a 5-year, $50 million deal with North Carolina and made over $200 million as coach of the New England Patriots for 24 seasons. He doesn’t necessarily need the money, but his motivates for listing the property are unclear.
The 73-year-old coach has made a lot of headlines this offseason not only for going from the NFL to the college level after he won 6 Super Bowls with Tom Brady and the Patriots, but for his beauty queen 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson. It’s been a bit of the headache for the school as her antics cost UNC $200k when they lost out on HBO’s Hard Knocks.
Belichick recently made news when he was seen drenched in sweat running through the airport with Hudson.
Now, he’s making it by putting his Sconset, Nantucket, beachfront cottage on the market for $3.9 million. From the official listing, it has a "vaulted living room with stone fireplace and views of the beach and conservation land. The cottage exudes old world charm with wooden walls, built-in bookshelves, a window with diamond mullions, and many nooks and crannies while still offering modern amenities for today's living."
Check out the stunning views it offers (scroll through).
It’s going to be an interesting season for the coach with all eyes on Belichick and the UNC football program. For today, the eyes can be on his beautiful property he just listed and not what he’s doing with Hudson on the beach.
