Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette shares sweet newlywed moment before Dolphins-Ravens game

The Miami WAG and the quarterback enjoy some time together before Thursday Night Football.

USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins head into Thursday night’s home game vs. the Baltimore Ravens following a rare win. It’s been a season without many bright spots, but one of them has been new team WAG Nicolette Wilson. She shared a nice moment with her husband and backup quarterback Zach Wilson before the game.

The Dolphins are just 2-6 on the season, but throttled the Atlanta Falcons on the road last Sunday, 34-10, where even Wilson was able to get in and complete a pass. His wife, Nicolette, was also a highlight on the day while posing with her Falcons cheerleader friend.

Zach and Nicolette met in 2021 when he was with the New York Jets, and she followed him last season to the Denver Broncos where she was a game-day hit posing with the likes of Bo Nix’s wife Izzy Nix.

Nicolette Dellanno and Broncos WAGS
Nicolette and the Broncos WAGS last season / Izzy Nix/Instagram

The two got married over the summer in late June after Zach signed with the Dolphins in a lavish New York City wedding where Nicolette crushed her wedding dress.

Still in newlywed mode, we’ve seen her sharing a big hug with him after a game, and now a lover’s stroll before Thursday’s kickoff.

Zach and Nicolette Wilson
Nicolette Wilson/Instagram

It may not be a great season for the Dolphins, but their third string quarterback Wilson has been winning off the field with his new wife.

Nicolette and Zach Wilson
Nicolette Wilson/Instagram

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

