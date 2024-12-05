Bills' Josh Allen Receives Legendary Comparison from Former Coach
Josh Allen has helped lead his Buffalo Bills' squad to a 10-2 record entering Week 14 NFL action. At this point in time, they appear to be one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFL.
Also, the way that he has played personally has placed him as one of the top contenders for the NFL MVP award.
Throughout his first 12 games of the season, Allen has completed 64.6 percent of his pass attempts. He has racked up 2,691 yards passing to go along with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. Allen has also recorded 334 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
Just looking at the numbers, Allen is playing some of his best football.
Now, the Bills' superstar is receiving a massive comparison to a legendary NFL quarterback.
Former NFL head coach Jason Garrett spoke out about Allen. He believes that Allen compares to Denver Broncos' legend John Elway.
"His ability to run the ball, throw it all over the place. For years he was putting Buffalo on his back and now they're better around him," Garrett said.
Needless to say, that is a lot of praise. Being compared to a legend like Elway is a huge compliment for Allen.
Garrett is not wrong. Allen's game is reminiscent of Elway's playing style.
Now, the hope is that Allen can lead Buffalo to the same kind of success that Elway led the Broncos to. During his career, Elway won two Super Bowls. Allen is hoping to deliver his first for the Bills this season.
It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season unfolds. Should Buffalo continue playing at the level they have shown so far, they have a legitimate chance to win a championship.
A lot of those hopes will ride on the arm and legs of Allen. He will have to continue playing at the superstar level that he has shown throughout his first 12 games.
In the meantime, hearing legendary comparisons for the superstar quarterback is never a bad thing.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —