Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence Topple Chiefs in Chaotic Finish
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- On Monday Night Football, Liam Coen and the Jacksonville Jaguars took on the standard of the NFL: the Kansas City Chiefs.
And in chaotic, stunning fashion that the Liam Coen Jaguars have become known for, the Jaguars came through with a statement 31-28 last-minute win in front of the entire country.
First Quarter
The Jaguars started the game with a three-and-out after a seven-yard Travis Etienne run gave them a nice start but was followed by a stuffed run and a third-down incompletion. The Chiefs then hit an explosive gain on their third play of the game, with Patrick Mahomes hitting Tyquan Thornton for a 24-yard gain.
Despite this, the Chiefs' drive eventually stalled and they were forced to punt. The Jaguars did not fare much better, with the offense turning in its second three-and-out after Lawrence was penalized for attempting a pass past the line of scrimmage on first down.
The Chiefs' next drive featured a 2nd-and-24 after an unnecessary roughness call on Hollywood Brown, but a 15-yard gain to Brashard Smith was followed by a 3rd-and-9 bomb from Mahomes to Thornton for 32 yards, placing the Chiefs at the Jaguars' six-yard line. The Jaguars challenged the play, but ultimately were denied.
A few plays later, Mahomes found Travis Kelce for a two-yard touchdown on third-down. The refs initially threw a flag for Juju Smith-Schuster running a pick play, but the officials picked up the flag and the Chiefs got an early 7-0 lead with 4:02 left in the first quarter.
The Jaguars then picked up their first first-down of the game with a 22-yard catch-and-run from Brenton Strange. After Trevor Lawrence picked up a 3rd-and-2 with his legs, Lawrence found Brian Thomas for a 22-yard gain to put the Jaguars at the Chiefs' seven.
Second Quarter
After the Jaguars got the ball to the Chiefs' one-yard line on 4th-and-1, disaster struck as Lawrence attempted to leap over the goal line for the sneak-in score. Nick Bolton forced Lawrence to lose possession of the ball, and George Karlaftis recovered it at the three-yard line. It then took the Chiefs just five plays to march 97 yards before Patrick Mahomes ran it in from nine yards to make it 14-0.
Lawrence picked up two key first downs with his legs on the following drive, while Travis Hunter made an impressive move on a 2nd-and-11 play to get a new set of downs, Eventually, the Jaguars set themselves up at the Chiefs' 15-yard line. A few plays later, Lawrence found Parker Washington for a three-yard touchdown to make it 14-7.
The Jaguars forced a punt on the next drive, in large part thanks to Josh Hines-Allen bringing down Xavier Worthy for a six-yard loss on first down to set the tone for the drive and stop the bleeding for the defense.
Third Quarter
After the Jaguars defense forced a quick three-and-out thanks to a stellar play in coverage by Jourdan Lewis, the Jaguars' offense struck back. Lawrence hit Hunter for an amazing 44-yard catch, with Hunter contorting his body mid-air to catch the ball between two Chiefs defenders. Lawrence then rushed in from 10 yards out to tie it up at 14-14.
The Chiefs quickly marched down the field on the following drive, picking up chunk gains against a Jaguars' defense that struggled wrapping up ball-carriers all evening. But then, the Jaguars' defense came through with their signature play -- a turnover. This time, it was Devin Lloyd picking Mahomes off and returning it 99 yards for a touchdown to give the Jaguars their first lead of the game.
Fourth Quarter
After Lloyd's big play, the defense forced a punt to keep momentum on the Jaguars' side, Lawrence turned the ball over for the second time after he threw an errant pass to Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie. It looked like clear pass interference, but the Jaguars failed to get the call.
The Chiefs then tied it up at 21-21 with a five-yard run from Kareem Hunt, making it an even ballgame with 12:20 left.
The Jaguars punched back on the following drive, putting together a an eight-play drive that ended with a 52-yard field goal from Cam Little to make it 24-21 with 8:13 left in the game. The Chiefs then systematically picked the Jaguars' defense apart, with Mahomes escaping a Maason Smith sack and using his legs to keep the drive alive as they killed the clock.
Eventually, Mahomes and the Chiefs punched it in with another Hunt touchdown to make it 28-24 with 1:45 left, giving the Jaguars one more drive to try to win the game.
After Lawrence was sacked on second-down, the Jaguars' fifth-year quarterback found Thomas for a 33-yard gain on third-down to give the Jaguars new life. On the next play, he hit Brown for a 13-yard gain to get the Jaguars down to the 11-yard line. The Jaguars were then hit with a delay of game, leading them to a 3rd-and-13 from the 14-yard line with 38 seconds left.
Lawrence then floated a pass to Thomas in the end zone that was called for pass interference, giving the Jaguars the ball at the Chiefs' 1-yard line. Mahomes then turned in his second rushing touchdown of the day after getting stepped on by tight guard Patrick Mekari, picking himself up, and then running it in from one yard out to make it 31-28 with 0:16 left.
The Jaguars stunned the world, and finally made it happen with their first win against the Chiefs since 2009.
