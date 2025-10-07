Trevor Lawrence Somehow Turned Brutal Lowlight Into Game-Winning Touchdown
Trevor Lawrence found some magic late in the fourth quarter as the Jaguars took on the Chiefs in Monday Night Football.
He led a successful, albeit chaotic, final drive for Jacksonville to give them the late lead with just 23 seconds left on the clock as the Jags advanced to 4-1 with an impressive 31-28 win. Set up on the one-yard line thanks to a defensive pass interference committed by the Chiefs, Lawrence had the Jags in position to get out in front if they could punch the ball into the end zone.
What ensued was a broken play because Lawrence got stepped on and quickly hit the ground. That was just alright, though, as he got up and rolled out, avoiding some contact and somehow finding his way in for six on one of the wackiest game-winning touchdowns you'll ever see.
"Just panic. Sheer panic on the ground," he said on the ESPN broadcast after the improbable win. "We didn't have any timeouts, got stepped on coming out and I was like, 'I got to get up.' I was just going to throw it out of bounds to try and stop the clock and then there was really no one around me. So, went and made a play."
And made a play he did.
The Jags are off to a great start in the Liam Coen era as they are now winners of four of their first five games to start the year. Lawrence went 18-for-25 yards passing with 221 yards and one touchdown to one interception Monday. He added 54 yards on 10 carries and two scores on the ground. They remain home for their next game against the Seahawks Sunday.