Gracie Hunt rocks all-red fit for Chiefs vs. Jaguars in selfie with mom Tavia

The mother-daughter duo slays their looks in Jacksonville for Monday Night Football.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs CEO’s daughter Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
/ Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt crushed her red dress at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football. She did so without her partner in crime and younger sister Ava Hunt. Mom Tavia Hunt took on that role, however, as the two slayed their game-day fits.

The 26-year-old Gracie is a former Miss Kansas and always a hit on game days. Her sparkly gold dress was the only highlight for the Chiefs in the brutal Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles back in February.

The oldest of owner Clark Hunt and Tavia’s kids, Gracie has already impressed on the season like her Brazilian look for the team’s game in São Paulo, Brazil, and posing with dad, mom, and Ava below.

Gracie Hunt, Clark Hunt, Tavia Hunt, Ava Hunt
/ Gracie Hunt/Instagram

She’s usually on the sidelines before games with Ava, who took a gap year from Southern Methodist University and just departed to do mission work as mom revealed in an emotional note. She won’t be at games this season as a result.

Gracie Hunt and Ava Hunt
/ Gracie Hunt/Instagram

While they’ll be missing duo looks like their dueling leather ones, Gracie is holding it down. She wrote, “Duel in Duval on Monday Night Football” and dropped this fire look.

It looks like she’s ready to duel a bull in Spain with that bright-red Chiefs dress.

She’d also post a selfie with mom who also was rocking her game-day fit as well.

Gracie Hunt and Tavia Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Heading into Monday night, the Chiefs have won the last two games in statement fashion after starting a shocking 0-2. Gracie has been winning every week, however.

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

