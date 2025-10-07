Gracie Hunt rocks all-red fit for Chiefs vs. Jaguars in selfie with mom Tavia
Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt crushed her red dress at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football. She did so without her partner in crime and younger sister Ava Hunt. Mom Tavia Hunt took on that role, however, as the two slayed their game-day fits.
The 26-year-old Gracie is a former Miss Kansas and always a hit on game days. Her sparkly gold dress was the only highlight for the Chiefs in the brutal Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles back in February.
The oldest of owner Clark Hunt and Tavia’s kids, Gracie has already impressed on the season like her Brazilian look for the team’s game in São Paulo, Brazil, and posing with dad, mom, and Ava below.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt flaunts black-lace top with matching pants for Chiefs vs. Giants
She’s usually on the sidelines before games with Ava, who took a gap year from Southern Methodist University and just departed to do mission work as mom revealed in an emotional note. She won’t be at games this season as a result.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava share makeup-free looks for Chiefs-Chargers Brazil arrival
While they’ll be missing duo looks like their dueling leather ones, Gracie is holding it down. She wrote, “Duel in Duval on Monday Night Football” and dropped this fire look.
It looks like she’s ready to duel a bull in Spain with that bright-red Chiefs dress.
She’d also post a selfie with mom who also was rocking her game-day fit as well.
Heading into Monday night, the Chiefs have won the last two games in statement fashion after starting a shocking 0-2. Gracie has been winning every week, however.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death
Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him
Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team
Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup