Livvy Dunne’s two-word message that will have every Steelers fan fired up
Livvy Dunne had quite the Sunday watching the Pittsburgh Steelers beat their rival the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. She also had quite the message for Steelers fans after the big win.
The viral LSU gymnast showed up and showed out in Pittsburgh in the perfect game day fit alongside her Pittsburgh Pirates ace boyfriend Paul Skenes.
Steelers fans embraced her and obviously their hometown MLB hero Skenes. Dunne and Skenes looked like they had an amazing time after taking a private jet in with their giant dog Rioux. The fifth-year gymnast also shared a sick Steelers jacket look the crowd didn’t get to see.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne rocks all-black never-before-seen fit ahead of Steelers game
After the game, Dunne, while wearing her Pittsburgh fit from her suite, sent a picture with a two-word message that will have every Steelers fan fired up.
”Steelers dubbb 🖤.” Yea, it was a great day in the Steel City.
RELATED: Ciara captures Russell Wilson’s special Steelers postgame moment
Dunne has been getting lots of crowds fired up lately. She was recently on ESPN’s College GameDay with Skenes where she lit the set on fire with her denim miniskirt and cowboy boots for the big LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide game.
While Dunne is training hard to help LSU gymnastics defend its first-ever national championship, she’s also enjoying her stardom and firing up fan bases.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oopsie: Britney Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids
Gamer: Cameron Brink’s knee-high boots, tiny miniskirt wins ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Hook ‘em: Loreal Sarkisian rocks leather and lace ‘game plan’ fit for Longhorns
Horns… Sarkisian shows off huge wedding ring in fire-red fit raising questions
Knockout: Sydney Thomas, viral Paul-Tyson ring girl, shares bombshell pics