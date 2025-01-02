24-year-old Jordon Hudson giddy about bf Bill Belichick's UNC gig in 2025
So you're telling me there's a chance?
Yes, a line from the classic comedy "Dumb and Dumber," ironically directed and co-written by New England Patriots die-hard fan Peter Farrelly, but also apparently the mantra of new North Carolina Tar Heels college football head coach Bill Belichick, 72, and his New England native girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24.
RELATED: 24-year-old Jordon Hudson gives bold proclamation about future with Bill Belichick
After the former Bridgewater State University cheerleader boldly flexed her relationship with the GOAT NFL head coach on her Instagram Stories, including thier future prospects as noted in the related link above, she doubled down on her UNC commitment as well in her latest IG post.
Hudson captioned it, "I found a few moments to R,R&R (Rhinestone, Reflect & Relax) on this fine first day of ‘twenty-five. 💎"
Belichick's newest better half, where she surprised everyone with a relationship timeline longer than anyone realized, has seemingly been a part of his North Carolina staff from the beginning.
RELATED: Hudson shares 'naughty' Christmas fit with Belichick for charmin New England event
If that's indeed the case, Chapel Hill might be her new home address, where she'll have the best of both worlds. She'll be the first lady of UNC football while also being able to hang out with many of her peers. Win. Win.
Only time will tell if the same can be said with her boyfriend's on-the-field record.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Last hoorah: Livvy Dunne shows off LSU flexibility in shimmering purple leotards
Chillin’: Hailee Steinfeld joins Josh Allen for cocktails on Buffalo couples date night
Grocery stunner: Hailee Steinfeld at Buffalo Wegmans without Josh Allen goes viral
Wowza: UConn’s Paige Bueckers shows off grown-up, off-court looks for baller year
CFP fly: Loreal Sarkisian crushes burnt orange Texas fairytale fit with Steve