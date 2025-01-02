The Athlete Lifestyle logo

24-year-old Jordon Hudson giddy about bf Bill Belichick's UNC gig in 2025

The NFL and New England Patriots GOAT head coach is 72. His girlfriend is 24. Not only is she bullish abou their relationship, Hudson is Tar Heels committed.

Matthew Graham

Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of Bill Belichick, in attendance at Loudermilk Center for Excellence.
Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of Bill Belichick, in attendance at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

So you're telling me there's a chance?

Yes, a line from the classic comedy "Dumb and Dumber," ironically directed and co-written by New England Patriots die-hard fan Peter Farrelly, but also apparently the mantra of new North Carolina Tar Heels college football head coach Bill Belichick, 72, and his New England native girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24.

RELATED: 24-year-old Jordon Hudson gives bold proclamation about future with Bill Belichick

After the former Bridgewater State University cheerleader boldly flexed her relationship with the GOAT NFL head coach on her Instagram Stories, including thier future prospects as noted in the related link above, she doubled down on her UNC commitment as well in her latest IG post.

Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick
Jordon Hudson/Instagram

Hudson captioned it, "I found a few moments to R,R&R (Rhinestone, Reflect & Relax) on this fine first day of ‘twenty-five. 💎🩵"

Belichick's newest better half, where she surprised everyone with a relationship timeline longer than anyone realized, has seemingly been a part of his North Carolina staff from the beginning.

RELATED: Hudson shares 'naughty' Christmas fit with Belichick for charmin New England event

Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick
Dec 12, 2024: Jordon Hudson, 24, the girlfriend of Bill Belichick, in attendance at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

If that's indeed the case, Chapel Hill might be her new home address, where she'll have the best of both worlds. She'll be the first lady of UNC football while also being able to hang out with many of her peers. Win. Win.

Only time will tell if the same can be said with her boyfriend's on-the-field record.

Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick
Dec. 9, 2024: Bill Belichick poses with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, in Nantucket, Massachusetts. / @jordon_isabella/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Last hoorah: Livvy Dunne shows off LSU flexibility in shimmering purple leotards

Chillin’: Hailee Steinfeld joins Josh Allen for cocktails on Buffalo couples date night

Grocery stunner: Hailee Steinfeld at Buffalo Wegmans without Josh Allen goes viral

Wowza: UConn’s Paige Bueckers shows off grown-up, off-court looks for baller year

CFP fly: Loreal Sarkisian crushes burnt orange Texas fairytale fit with Steve

Published |Modified
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships