Pat McAfee exposes Bill Belichick with 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson’s BTS post
Bill Belichick hit the recruiting trail for the North Carolina Tar Heels with girlfriend Jordon Hudson by his side. He also found time on the plane to do The Pat McAfee Show while Hudson was next to him in what made for an epic photo of the two.
The 72-year-old former New England Patriots head coach and six-time Super Bowl champion isn’t used to recruiting players, but he’s got help with the 24-year-old Hudson with him with her UNC gear kissy face, and her awesome jeweled Tar Heels fit creation.
The couple — who have dated a lot longer than originally reported as Hudson shared for New Year’s — have been inseparable of late from their corn maze-filled fall day, to a smiling Belichick on the red carpet of a gala event, to him posing for her college cheerleading team.
While Bill joined McAfee on his show from the plane, the behind-the-scenes photo of Hudson there and posing made for an amazing photobomb that McAfee exposed on Instagram. Afterward, Hudson couldn’t help but react to it simply with an “LOL.”
Here’s what the actual show looked like with Belichick on the plane and Hudson not to be found even though she was next to him the whole time.
Bill is rocking a hoodie again, too.
What a great moment with Hudson and Belichick thanks to McAfee.
