Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson trolls NFL rumors in stunning white minidress
Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson dropped a stunning post all North Carolina Tar Heels fans hope is true giving the reports swirling around the 72-year-old head coach and his contract.
The former New England Patriots head coach for 23 seasons and six Super Bowl titles was announced as the coach of UNC in early December. Now in January, rumors are swirling of interest from NFL teams and the sneaky $1 million clause in his contract. Speaking of the contract, there’s now a report on Thursday he hasn’t even “signed” it yet.
For now, Belichick is still with the Tar Heels and living with Hudson in Chapel Hill where she has a new “friend” while rocking the UNC sweatshirt look. He’s also in a big recruiting cycle — he even asked Santa for help there.
In the face of all the rumors, Hudson took to her Instagram to post a stunning picture with her man while slaying a white minidress and saying, “Pictured: Two people who are overly committed to @uncfootball 🏈.”
The school sure hopes for its sake this is true because it would be a nightmare to lose Belichick without coaching a game.
Hudson and Belichick are certainly committed to each other as well — and much longer than first reported after Hudson’s shocking New Year’s post revealing the true timeline for their controversial age-gap relationship.
Let’s see how “committed” they really are over the next few months.
