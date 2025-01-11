The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordon Hudson flirts in UNC sweatshirt kissing pet bf Bill Belichick would envy

The 24-year-old girlfriend of the 72-year-old Tar Heels football coach has a new, beautiful friend.

Matt Ryan

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson enter the field before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium.
Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson enter the field before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With rumors swirling about Bill Belichick and the NFL, his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson is enjoying a new friend while in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

For now, Belichick is the head football coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels after he was with the New England Patriots for 23 seasons and six Super Bowl wins. He has a crazy $1 million clause out if he chooses to go back to the NFL without ever coaching a game in college.

The 72-year-old coach is also enjoying his time with Hudson, who revealed on New Year’s Eve the shocking real relationship timeline for them. She’s definitely wowed the coach with her fits as well like her “naughty” holidays look and her gala red carpet gown that even drew a smile from him.

RELATED: Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson is pageant queen in ‘Miss America’ gown

Having moved with the coach to a new place it must be hard for Hudson, but luckily she’s making friends fast like her “newest” one that she posted on Instagram in her baby blue Carolina sweatshirt.

Jordon Hudson
Jordon Hudson/Instagram
Jordon Hudson
Jordon Hudson/Instagram

RELATED: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson makes lipstick mistake showing off secret skill

Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson/Instagram

How adorable. Did Belichick get the bird for her, too? Those kissy faces and flirting would create some envy, though. It looks to be a cute Umbrella Cockatoo.

At least if that is her bird and Belichick bolts UNC for the NFL, she can take her new friend with her.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

