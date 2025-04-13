Does George Kittle Still Want to Sign an Extension with the 49ers?
After the 49ers season ended, George Kittle said that he wants to sign an extension and finish his career in Santa Clara.
Does he still feel that way?
Since Kittle made that statement, the 49ers have let nine starters leave in free agency and have signed zero starters to replace them. Apparently, the replacements will come from the Draft, and draft picks often take a few years to develop. Which means the 49ers probably aren't legitimate Super Bowl contenders right now like they were the past few seasons.
The 49ers are going through a roster reset, which means they're trying to get younger and cheaper. Meanwhile, Kittle is getting older and more expensive. He currently costs the 49ers $15 million per season. If he signs an extension that makes him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, then he'll cost the 49ers at least $20 million per season.
It's possible the 49ers don't want to pay an aging player that much money, particularly when they could draft his replacement this year in Tyler Warren.
It's also possible that Kittle might not want to play the rest of his career on a team that's rebuilding and not selling out to win a Super Bowl.
Keep in mind, this offseason the 49ers tried to sign Joey Bosa, but he ultimately signed with the Bills, who offered a few million more per season and a legitimate chance to win a Super Bowl now.
Maybe Kittle would like that chance as well.