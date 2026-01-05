Alix Earle's dad makes awkward Tom Brady joke despite 23-year age difference

While Alix Earle might be playing coy about the social media-melting cozy meetup with Tom Brady in her latest Instagram post, the A-list influencer's dad is appreciating the hot dating rumors as much as anyone.

Thomas "TJ" Earle, who is described as a wealthy construction business owner, was in Earle's stepmom Ashley's TikTok commenting on her fashion sense of wearing his blazers with a belt as a reinvented look, when out of nowhere, he mentions the NFL QB GOAT and his daughter's possible new love interest.

RELATED: Tom Brady, Alix Earle dating excitement gets sad update that one isn't feeling it

Alix Earle | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Ashley Earle, who was formerly Ashley Dupré and became a household name in 2008 with the then New York governor Eliot Spitzer scandal, has reinvented herself as a mom influencer with nearly 372k followers, and is married to TJ with three children.

RELATED: Tom Brady, 48, Alix Earle, 25, age difference in spotlight with dating rumors on fire

Alix Earle | IMAGO / NurPhoto

In the TikTok, titled, "3 KIDS + OUR AFTERNOON," Ashley is looking at the camera, wearing a black and blue suede, floral blazer, when she has a debate with Mr. Earle about the merits of the outfit.

RELATED: Alix Earle flaunts tropical vacation after crying Braxton Berrios breakup reveal

Alix Earle, Thomas TJ Earle, Ashley Earle, Ashley Dupré

Then comes the Tom Brady joke

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady at the Met Gala in 2017 | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

“I actually got that jacket because I saw Tom Brady wearing one like that,” TJ said.

Ashley, who knows all about gaining notoriety out of nowhere, couldn't believe it.

Alix Earle | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

“Are you joking? I swear to God... Are you serious?” Ashley said, later adding, “You know what, honey, you just say the darnedest things. How ironic is that.”

It's ironic because this video was posted yesterday, and obviously that's well after TJ's daughter, Alix, who recently celebrated her 25th in mid-December with a baller girls trip to Cabo, was seen with the seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady, 48, at a swanky New Year's Eve party in St. Barts, which melted social media.

TJ, Ashley, and one of their daughters get a huge kick out of it, and even in the comments, Mrs. Earle is fully aware of the joke that left her "speechless."

May 03, 2025; Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios and influencer Alix Earle on the Kentucky Derby red carpet | Maggie Huber/Special to Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ashley actually gives Alix advice in these situations

May 04, 2024; Influencer Alix Earle poses on the 150th Kentucky Derby red carpet | Maggie Huber/Special to Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

After struggling with the fallout from Ashley's affair with TJ when she was only in second grade, Alix, and her mother, Alisa, have all reconciled, and the "Hot Mess with Alix Earle" podcast host uses Ashley as a sounding board for these kinds of situations.

Ashley's advice is pretty great for an influencer who has made a name for herself by being raw, like with her recent breakup with Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios, where she had a tearful first-person testimonial.

Alix Earle in a birthday selfie when she turned 25 | Alix Earle/Instagram

“Life goes on," Earle said Ashley's advice was. "Not everything is as crazy as it feels in the moment. People get past things.”

Alix Earle tearfully sharing her breakup details with Braxton Berrios. | Alix Earle/Instagram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Bey Jr.: Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s bold look causes stir at Lakers game with Jay-Z

Oh no: Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affair

WWAG: Cooper DeJean, 22, WWE’s Nikki Bella, 42, cause dating rumors stir hanging out

Eerie: Aaron Rodgers’ wife Brittani mystery deepens missing Steelers WAGs Xmas party