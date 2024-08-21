Chicago Sky Announce Special Barbie Night for Next Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese Showdown
The Chicago Sky are promoting a Barbie theme night when they host the Indiana Fever on Friday, Aug. 30.
It will be fitting for the Sky to host the first Barbie themed night in the WNBA as the team's star rookie Angel Reese is known for being nicknamed a Barbie throughout her basketball career. During her collegiate career at LSU, she was known as the "Bayou Barbie." Now, in Chicago, fans refer to her as the "Chi-Barbie" or the "Double-Double Barbie" after she logged 15 double-doubles in a row, which is the WNBA record.
The game will surely be packed at Wintrust Arena, too, as the Sky–Fever matchups have been some of the most popular ones this season.
This will be the fourth time the two teams have faced each other, and thanks to Caitlin Clark and Reese's star power, the last matchup brought in the largest number of WNBA regular season viewers in 23 years. It was the second time this season a Sky–Fever matchup broke the record.
The Sky will have giveaways on Barbie Night and will include various family-friendly activities.