Angel Reese manifests another rap bestie appearance on her podcast
What is a break? Even though Angel Reese is in recovery after undergoing surgery this past week, she’s still hard at work. Today, the Chicago Sky forward stepped out to record a new episode of her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast — and one of her rap besties is joining her.
RELATED: Angel Reese receives heartwarming gift post-surgery (PHOTO)
After sharing some photos of herself stepping out in a Virgil Abloh-inspired Off-White sweater and dress ensemble, Reese revealed she had headed to the studio to record “Unapologetically Angel.” In subsequent stories, she invited fans to submit questions for her upcoming guest — Latto.
With the upcoming guest appearance, Latto is the second rapper to appear on “Unapologetically Angel” — the first was Polo G, who appeared in this week’s episode. This appearance is something Reese manifested in an interview published by Complex ahead of the podcast’s premiere.
“I really want to have guests across all different industries on the show,” Reese said. “...but you know I’m definitely going to have to get my girls Meg, Latto, and Cardi B on here.”
Reese is often embraced by the hip-hop world. Last year, she appeared in Latto and Cardi B’s video for “Put it on Da Floor Again.” Earlier this summer, she hung out with Megan Thee Stallion backstage at her “Hot Girl Summer” tour, and months later, surprised her on stage at Lollapalooza.
This past week, while Reese has been recovering, Meg sent her flowers, and shared the sentiment “I’m always rooting for you!”
RELATED: Angel Reese has hilarious response to viral straw-drinking Gatorade video
While we wait for Reese’s triumphant return to the WNBA, we look forward to hearing the tea these ladies spill on the podcast.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Eek: Michelle Beisner-Buck, Joe Buck detail emotional toll from freak golf mishap
Summer slammin’: Oly star Rebeca Andrade bikini photos stun, shows off physique
Eew: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have a ‘disgusting’ problem on their hands
Off-the-court game: Paige Bueckers flexes abs in one-of-a-kind NYFW fit photo dump
Big number game: How much is Livvy Dunne’s empire worth?