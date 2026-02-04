Mavericks Trade Anthony Davis to Wizards in Blockbuster Eight-Player Stunner

Anthony Davis’s time with the Mavericks is officially over after just 29 total games.

Dallas offloaded the star power forward in a seismic trade with the Wizards on Wednesday, agreeing to send Davis, along with a handful of other pieces, to Washington D.C.

The full trade sees Davis, D’Angelo Russell, Jaden Hardy and Dante Exum dealt to the Wizards in exchange for Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III and a package of draft picks including two first-round selections and three second-round picks, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The first-round picks headed to the Mavericks are the Thunder’s first-round pick in 2026 and a 2030 protected first-round pick from the Warriors.

This breaking news story will be updated with more information.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated