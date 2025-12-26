Lakers Lose Star to Calf Injury Mid-Game vs Rockets

Little went right for the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day.

On a night that ended with their head coach publicly criticizing the team's effort, the Lakers fell 119-96 to the Houston Rockets, failing to lead throughout the entire game. To make matters worse, the Lakers lost guard Austin Reaves — who is in the middle of his best season as a pro — at halftime to a sore left calf, the team announced.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Reaves left the arena with a brace on his left leg. He is scheduled for an MRI on Friday, according to ESPN's sources.

"Austin clearly felt something," Lakers coach JJ Redick said after the game. "We did our normal halftime, and then as we were walking out of the locker room, [Lakers director of player performance and health] Dr. [LeRoy] Sims told me he was out."

Reaves' injury isn't the first time he's missed time this season due to his left calf. Reaves missed three games with a mild left calf strain, returning to the court Tuesday, playing just 22 minutes off the bench.

On Christmas Day, Reaves got his first start since the injury, playing 15 minutes and scoring 12 points. His performance was one of the few bright spots for a team that has struggled to piece together wins against the league's top teams.

"The two words of the day were effort and execution," Redick said. "And I feel like when we've done both of those things, we've been a good basketball team and when we haven't, we're a terrible basketball team. And tonight, we were a terrible basketball team."

Reaves' Rise

Reaves has been an example of a player whose effort has been evident this season, as he entered Thursday averaging over 27 points per game, adding 6.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game, all of which are career highs.

For a team that is reeling after their third-straight double-digit loss, Reaves' potential absence could spell trouble for Redick and the Lakers.

With Reaves' status in question, the Lakers are set to take on the lowly Sacramento Kings at home on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. PST.

