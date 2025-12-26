JJ Redick Slams Lakers Amid 3-Game Losing Streak

On what many consider the happiest day of the year, Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick held nothing back when asked about his team's performance on Christmas day.

The Lakers were blown out 119-96 at home by the Houston Rockets. The Lakers trailed the entire game, starting with Rockets forward Tari Eason's 3-point make in the first 30 seconds of action, which led to a 37-25 first quarter.

After the game, Redick offered no excuses as to why the Lakers are playing as poorly as they have over the last three games, all of which have been double-digit losses.

JJ Redick: "We're a terrible basketball team and tonight we were a terrible basketball team...we don't care enough to be a professional...we don't have it right now. Saturday's practice I told the guys it's gonna be uncomfortable. The meeting is gonna be uncomfortable. I'm not… pic.twitter.com/gxu42EhO0N — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) December 26, 2025

"Tonight, we were a terrible basketball team," Redick told reporters after the game. "And that started legitimately right away. We don't care enough to do the things that are necessary. We don't care enough to be a professional. We had it, but things can change like that and we don't have it right now."

The Lakers have struggled to play defense all season, and those struggles were evident on Thursday night. From Redick's perspective, it's an issue of effort, not ability.

"What I said the other night is, it's a matter of making a choice, and too often we have guys that don't want to make that choice," Redick said. "And it's pretty consistent who those guys are."

It's unclear as to which players Redick is referring to, although the accused will likely be made aware of their lack of effort when the Lakers return to the court on Saturday.

'It's Going to be Uncomfortable'

"Saturday's practice, I told the guys, it's going to be uncomfortable," Redick said. "The meeting is going to be uncomfortable. I'm not doing another 53 games like this."

The Lakers sit at 19-10 on the season, a record good enough to earn them the fourth spot in the Western Conference as of Friday, Dec. 26. However, the team has struggled against the league's best teams, with losses to Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix among their last six games.

The Lakers will next suit up Sunday, when they face off against the 7-23 Sacramento Kings at 6:30 p.m. PST at Crypto.com Arena.

